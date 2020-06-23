Manchester City humiliated Burnely 5-0 at an empty Etihad Stadium in Premier League on Monday to keep Liverpool waiting for lifting their first league title in 30 years. The match, though, witnessed an embarrassing moment at the start after a banner – reading “White Lives Matter Burnley” – was flown over the stadium.

Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and David Silva were on the scoresheet for the defending champions as they outplayed a crippled Burnley side. Such was the disparity between both the teams that the visiting boss Sean Dyche could not even fill the bench of his team.

The 20-year-old Foden made the most of his chance after he was handed a start by City manager Pep Guardiola. He opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from outside the box after he was fed by Bernardo Silva.

Algerian forward Mahrez then landed the deadliest blows on the fragile defensive unit of Burnley as he scored twice in a span of five minutes at the twilight of the first half.

His first strike came in the 43rd minute when he smashed it into the far corner of Burnley’s net after getting the ball from Fernandiinho and fooling Charlie Taylor on the floor. The second came from the penalty spot after VAR found that Ben Mee had fouled Sergio Aguero and injured his knee.

The joy of the goal was short lived as the Argentine striker had to be taken off and Guardiola admitted that his injury “doesn’t look good”.

The second half streamed similar visuals with sky blue shirts running all over. David Silva’s strike in the 51st minute made the scoreline 4-0 in favour of the home team.

Bernardo Silva’s low cross was the first genuine chance for City to go 5-0 up, but it was Foden who helped his team achieve the feat and completed his brace. The English striker scored after Gabriel Jesus had failed to convert a cross from David Silva in the 63rd minute.

“That was my best game in a City shirt,” said Foden as quoted by PTI via AFP. “I am just happy how the team are playing at the moment. We’re looking sharp.”

City’s win made sure that Liverpool won’t be able to complete their Premier League triumph when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday, especially after playing out a goalless draw against Everton in their first match since the resumption of England’s top-flight competition after COVID-19 hiatus.