Premier League: Leeds United, Southampton battle for promotion in ‘football’s richest match’

Leeds United and Southampton F.C. are set to battle it out for promotion in the upcoming English Football League (EFL) Championship final scheduled to be held at Wembley Stadium here on Sunday.

With the result dictating promotion into the prestigious Premier League, the matchup is positioned as “football’s richest match”, due to the commercial and media benefits that come with securing promotion. Independent reports say that the winning club is likely to be richer by almost $470m due to additional revenue streams, including TV deals and sponsorships.

Booking their place with a convincing 3-1 victory over West Brom, Southampton will be relying on striker Adam Armstrong to once again fire on all cylinders. With a late brace in the return fixture putting the Saints within touching distance of a return back to the Premier League, all eyes will be on the English talisman to once again deliver the goods on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Leeds United will be aiming to replicate the success of Luton Town; Winners of last year’s dramatic playoff final.

No strangers to the EFL Championship Playoffs and the Premier League, Leeds will look towards the attacking prowess of their front four marksmen, who made light work of Norwich City in their 4-0 victory at Elland Road.

Both sides will also be eyeing immediate promotion to the Premier League. Leicester City and Ipswich Town have already secured promotion by finishing in the top two positions, respectively.

A winner-takes-all clash in every sense of the word, the nail-biting affair promises high-octane football action, dreams of Premier League participation, and a place to witness history in the making for football enthusiasts across the globe.

The EFL Championship final will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday and Football fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, and on partner platforms Airtel XStream, OTT Play, Jio TV, Jio TV+, Vodafone Idea, Prime Video Channels and www.fancode.com.