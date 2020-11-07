Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the ongoing Premier League season will see “a lot of teams being there” and that the last few games would decide the winners.

Guardiola’s remarks came ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool, according to many the top two contenders for the Premier League title.

However, this campaign has proven to be one of the most unpredictable ones in recent memory. After seven-eight rounds of matches, Southampton is leading the table and none of the big names, except Liverpool, are there in the top four.

Apart from that, teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have already suffered defeats, conceding 5+ goals.

“(Liverpool) are the biggest favourite but with the pandemic the situation is a bit different,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Etihad.

“I see other teams strong, Leicester (City) maintained the level from most of last season, Arsenal made a big step forward to be contenders and Tottenham (Hotspur), (Jose) Mourinho has the team what he wants.

“Chelsea in the beginning is so stable now and has a huge squad for rotating top players. (Manchester) United in this moment is not in terms of results but we saw the quality they had last season, we suffered a lot in results and up front they are incredibly fast and clinical.

“I think this season will be a lot of teams being there the last five to 10 games will be important to arrive being there to fight for the title.”

Meanwhile, City will be without the servuce of their injured striker Sergio Aguero. But Gabriel Jesus is all set to make his return in the Liverpool clash, losing which will leave City eight points behind the defending champions.

“It is an important game but like presidential elections in the USA all the votes must be counted,” the Catalan said. “A lot of points to play for.

“It’s always nice to play against the strongest teams and last year they were stronger. They are an exceptional team, they have had the same manager for a long time and it is nice to face him all the time to improve our level.”