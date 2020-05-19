In a bid to resume the tournament by mid-June, English Premier League clubs have agreed to start training in small groups from Tuesday.

“Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so,” said Premier League in an official statement on their website.

It clarified that the training will be carried out in accordance with the social distancing rules.

“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted,” the statement said.

“This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible,” it added.

The Premier League reiterated that the “health and wellbeing of all participants” is priority.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process,” it said, adding, “Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.”

Testing for the coronavirus has taken place at Premier League clubs over the last few days and will continue throughout the training period, reports AFP.