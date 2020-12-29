Chelsea failed to win again in the ongoing Premier League season as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Monday at the Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard finds himself under immense pressure now as his team have only one win from their last five matches in Premier League.

Chelsea are currently six points behind table-toppers Liverpool and are placed at sixth. They trail fifth-placed Aston Villa on goal difference, despite having played two games less than Dean Smith’s men.

“Now it’s a tough moment and you have to fight through it,” said Lampard. “Nobody let me down tonight, everyone worked, we just didn’t quite get the rub of the green.”

Lampard made six changes from his team’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal 48 hours ago. Olivier Giroud started at the middle with Callum Hudson-Odoi at the right flank. At the back, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antony Rudiger and Christensen were introduced, while Jorginho played at the midfield.

Giroud had given the home team the lead when he headed in a low delivery from Ben Chilwell to score his ninth goal of the season.

By contrast, Smith made just one enforced change from the team that played for 45 minutes with 10 men in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

But Villa showed no signs of fatigue in the second-half and levelled when Anwar El Ghazi turned home his fifth goal in as many games from Matty Cash’s cross five minutes into the second-half.

“I’m still yet to see a player carried off the pitch with exhaustion,” said Smith. “I’m a big believer in you want to play every game and if they are doing well keep playing them.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s clash with Everton was postponed after four members inside the Pep Guardiola’s team’s dressing room tested positive for COVID-19, including Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus.

“With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond,” City said in a statement.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.”