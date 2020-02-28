Bollywood actor and Premier League Ambassador for India, Ranveer Singh, took to the turf for an exhibition cricket skills challenge against Premier League record goal-scorer Alan Shearer at the Gallant Sports Arena here.

They were joined by youth players from Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Reliance Young Champs, Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Southampton FC who are here competing in the Next Generation Mumbai Cup, an event hosted by the Premier League and Indian Super League to support football development in India.

Ranveer, who is starring in upcoming project named ’83 said: “First, I would begin by saying that it is such a surreal feeling to be able to spend a day with a legend like Shearer, I have grown up watching his exploits on the field, and having him present here in my hometown it’s a huge honor and privilege.”

Ranveer and Alan interacted with the academy players of the Next Generation Mumbai Cup, and played a friendly football match with the boys.

“The popularity of Premier League in India has grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years, and I have had the utmost pleasure of playing the ambassadorial role for Premier League in India thus far. I am always in close touch with the Premier League’s London office and the kind of initiatives they are planning in India. The Next Generation Mumbai Cup is a testimony to the fact that the Premier League are paving the way for developing grassroots talent in the country and providing a world class platform for budding Indian footballers,” the Bollywood actor said.

The Next Generation Mumbai Cup takes place during a week of activities dedicated to youth player development as part of the Premier League’s ongoing partnership with the ISL. Representatives from the Premier League, Chelsea FC, Manchester United FC and Southampton FC will work with 75 ISL coaches, local coaches and referees from across India to lead workshops, offer training and run development forums.

Premier League ambassador Shearer said: “It is my third visit to India and I love the energy of the place. The standard of football in the country is just getting better and better. The Indian Super League and the Premier League are working hard to nurture young footballers through tournaments like the Next Generation Mumbai Cup and I have no doubt India will be producing world-class footballers in the future. There is an abundance of young talent in India and collaborative efforts by the Premier League and Indian Super League will help pave the way for young talented players.

“The games will not only benefit the Indian boys but also the boys from England as they will be sampling with a different culture, play against a different football system and pass their knowledge of Premier League football with the ISL which is just wonderful.”

Ranveer Singh when quizzed on Premier League’s efforts of contributing to Indian football. He said: “The Premier League has been doing some wonderful work of importing knowledge, expertise and infrastructure to the Indian football system. We have a boy from Goa and Bengaluru interacting and playing football with the boys from Chelsea, Southampton and Manchester. These are unprecedented ways of promoting the sport at the grassroots level.”