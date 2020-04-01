Acknowledging the contributions of the sports personalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, Sharad Kumar, and Esha Singh.

“I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19.

“I would like to thank Sharad Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Esha Singh and Mithali Raj for their contribution to PM-CARES. #IndiaFightsCorona,” tweeted Modi.

I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19. I would like to thank @sharad_kumar01, @ImRo45, @singhesha10, @M_Raj03 for their contribution to PM-CARES. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Rohit has contributed a total of Rs 80 lakh. The 33-year-old has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.

Following suit, India women ODI skipper Mithali Raj has pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh. The veteran batter has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Fund and the remaining 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

Meanwhile, Paralympic Athlete of India Sharad Kumar and national shooter Esha Singh have donated 1 lakh 1 rupee and 30,000, respectively.

As India faces a stiff battle against the novel coronavirus, sports stars are not shying away from joining the fight. From Virat Kohli to Ajinkya Rahane and from Bajrang Punia to Neeraj Chopra, all have done their bit and donated hefty amounts to help India overcome the pandemic.