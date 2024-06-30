PM Modi hails cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, thanks him for ‘enthralling T20 performances’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja for his performance in various departments of the game over the years.

Modi congratulated Jadeja for his enthralling performances, after the all-rounder announced retirement from T20 internationals after India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The Prime Minister also praised the cricketer for his enthralling T20 performances during his career.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Dear @imjadeja, You have performed exceptionally as an all-rounder. Cricket lovers admire your stylish stroke play, spin and superb fielding. Thank you for the enthralling T20 performances over the years. My best wishes for your endeavours ahead.”

Jadeja took to his official social media handle and announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals after clinching the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title on Saturday.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” Jadeja posted on Instagram.

Jadeja made his T20I debut in February 2009 against Sri Lanka. The all-rounder played a total of 74 matches where he managed to snap 54 wickets at an average of 29.85 and went on to score a total of 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16 in the shortest format of the game.