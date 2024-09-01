Logo

Logo

# Sports

PM greets Indian medal winners at Paralympic Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, held a telephonic conversation with the Indian medal winners at the Paralympic Games till now.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 1, 2024 5:51 pm

PM greets Indian medal winners at Paralympic Games

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, held a telephonic conversation with the Indian medal winners at the Paralympic Games till now.

These included Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, Manish Narwal, and Rubina Francis.

He congratulated each of the winners and said they had made the country proud with their performances.

Advertisement

He also wished Avani Lekhara success in her other endeavours in the games – she wasn’t able to join the call due to participation in a sporting event at the Paralympics.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Fake narratives being spread, CBI must answer: Shashi Panja

Woman and child development minister Shashi Panja on Saturday demanded an answer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged murder and sexual assault of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on 9 August in Kolkata and said “fake narratives" regarding the incident are being spread.