PM greets Indian medal winners at Paralympic Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, held a telephonic conversation with the Indian medal winners at the Paralympic Games till now.

These included Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, Manish Narwal, and Rubina Francis.

He congratulated each of the winners and said they had made the country proud with their performances.

He also wished Avani Lekhara success in her other endeavours in the games – she wasn’t able to join the call due to participation in a sporting event at the Paralympics.