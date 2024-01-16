PKL 10: Bengal Warriors overpower Bengaluru Bulls in historic 1000th match

A contractual obligation’: Wipro on lawsuit against Jatin Dalal
Bengaluru based corporate giant Wipro on Friday clarified that there is nothing personal about lawsuits filed against former top officials of the company.
Maninder scored 9 points, meanwhile, defender Shubham Shinde scored 7 tackle points for Warriors while Bharat was the lone performer for the Bulls with 10 points.
Maninder Singh’s masterclass guided Bengal Warriors to 35-29 victory against the Bengaluru Bulls in the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.
Maninder scored 9 points, meanwhile, defender Shubham Shinde scored 7 tackle points for Warriors while Bharat was the lone performer for the Bulls with 10 points.
Bharat secured several raid points early on as the Bulls claimed a 5-2 lead in the 5th minute. Maninder executed a double-point raid, eliminating Bharat and Surjeet Singh, yet the Bulls maintained their lead at 9-7 by the 12th minute. However, defenders Shubham Shinde and Jaskirat Singh picked up tackle points as the Warriors levelled it up 11-11 in the 16th minute.
Advertisement
Moments later, Nitin Kumar took out Saurabh Nandal and Neeraj Narwal to help the Warriors inflict an All-out to take a decent lead at 15-11. Shubham and Maninder continued to shine in the defence and raiding departments as the Warriors went into the break leading at 19-12.
Bharat executed a successful raid, and Surjeet tackled Maninder in the initial minutes of the second half. Despite these efforts, the Warriors maintained their lead at 19-16. However, the Bulls staged an All-out, narrowing the gap and moving ahead at 21-20 by the 28th minute.
However, Shubham’s successful tackle on Bharat ensured that the Warriors stayed in the game, trailing at 23-24 by the 31st minute.
The Warriors rode on the momentum and carried out an All-out to take a decent lead in the 37th minute. Maninder pulled off another double-point raid late in the game as the Warriors closed out a clinical victory.
Advertisement