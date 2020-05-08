Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram hit back at his detractors and stated they take potshots at him to further their own interests. Akram’s comments came after former opener Aamir Sohail remarked that Pakistan failed to win World Cups after 1992 till 2003 due to the fast bowler.

“I get depressed when I hear such negative things being said about me,” Akram was quoted as saying by Pakistan based journalist Saj Sadiq on his Twitter handle.

“I retired from cricket 17 years ago but people still take my name to further their own interests.”

Earlier, Sohail had claimed that Pakistan couldn’t win any World Cup after 1992 till 2003 because of Akram. He went on to the extent of saying that if Akram was ‘sincere’ then, Pakistan would have won more World Cups.

“It’s very simple. Put the 1992 World Cup to one side and talk about the 1996 World Cup. In 1995, Ramiz Raja was captain. Saleem Malik was the captain before that, he was very successful and if he could have spent one more year as captain then Wasim would not have been leading the side,” Sohail was quoted as saying by The Dawn.

“Look, the biggest contribution by Wasim Akram for Pakistan cricket was making sure Pakistan does not win a World Cup after 92.

“Imran Khan should be very grateful to him, and he is, by awarding him the presidential award. If he (Wasim) was sincere with Pakistan, we would have easily won the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups,” Sohail added.