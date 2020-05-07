After a series of failures, Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has finally recovered from the coronavirus he had contracted almost a month-and-a-half ago.

Dybala, who had tested COVID-19 positive for the fourth time last month, on Wednesday took to social media to give the news of his recovery.

“Many people talked in the past weeks … but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care,” tweeted the 26-year-old.

Many people talked in the past weeks … but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care! ♥️ — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 6, 2020

Notably, Dybala was one of three Juventus players to test positive along with Italy defender Daniele Rugani and France’s Blaise Matuidi. However, Rugani and Matuidi recovered mid-April.

The forward also took to Instagram saying: “My face says it all, i’m finaly cured from Covid-19.”

Dybala’s Serie A club Juventus have also confirmed the news.

“Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime,” said Juve in an official statement.