Parthiv joins Titans as batting coach, Munaf teams up with DC as bowling coach

Former India cricketers Parthiv Patel and Munaf Patel have been roped in as batting and bowling coaches of Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, respectively ahead of IPL 2025.

Parthiv replaced Gary Kirsten for the role, who left the IPL 2022 champions after being appointed as Pakistan’s white ball team’s coach — a post from which he resigned barely six months after taking charge.

Parthiv, the former India wicketkeeper, has previously worked as a scout for Mumbai Indians and a batting coach for Mumbai Emirates, besides representing multiple teams in the IPL as a player.

After being first picked by Chennai Super Kings and backed as a pure batter, he’s also been part of MI’s title winning side and represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru in his last stint in the IPL, in 2018.

Parthiv’s inclusion, additionally as the assistant coach, will be a major boost for the Gujarat franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction that takes place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah.

“With a distinguished 17-year career as a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Parthiv brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team. As the Titans prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, Parthiv’s insights into batting techniques and strategies will play a crucial role in enhancing the players’ skills.

Parthiv, who is known for his sharp cricketing acumen and ability to mentor young talent, will strengthen the coaching staff and contribute to player development and performance,” a statement from the Ahmedabad-based franchise read.

Parthiv featured in 25 Tests for India, 38 ODIs and a couple of T20Is during his decade-long career.

Elsewhere, former India bowler and ODI World Cup winner, Munaf Patel, was unveiled as the new bowling coach of the Delhi Capitals. Munaf will join head coach Hemang Badani and director of cricket Venugopal Rao in the team’s new-look backroom staff for IPL 2025. Munaf replaces former Australia allrounder James Hopes in the role.

This is Munaf’s first major coaching role after retiring from competitive cricket in 2018. During his playing days, he represented India in 86 internationals across three formats between 2006 and 2011. He also featured for Rajasthan Royals (2008-2010), Mumbai Indians (2011-2013) and Gujarat Lions (2017). He won the 2013 IPL season with Mumbai.