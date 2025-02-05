Chelsea sign Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne on eight-year contract

Chelsea has announced the signing of talented midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne. The midfielder has signed an eight-year contract and will begin training with his new team-mates in the coming days.

“I’m very happy. It’s an honour for me to sign for such a big club like Chelsea. They believe in young players and the process they have in place to develop us is fantastic,” said Amougou on his signing.

Amougou made his debut for Saint-Etienne at the start of last season against Nimes and featured in Ligue 2 as the club secured promotion to the French top flight.

The 19-year-old established himself as a regular starter in the Saint-Etienne midfield at the beginning of the current campaign and made 17 appearances in Ligue 1.

On the international stage, Amougou has been capped at several age groups by France. He notably claimed the Bronze Ball for his performances at the 2023 Under-17 World Cup and received his first call-up to the Under-20 squad earlier this season.

Chelsea have been very busy in the final two days of the transfer window but have mainly focused on the outgoings.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the season whilst Aston Villa have completed the signing of Axel Disasi on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 season. Disasi became Villa’s second arrival on deadline day, following the acquisition of Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain.

Former vice captain Ben Chilwell, who had fallen out of the first team following the arrival of head coach Maresca, has also left the club on loan and joined London neighbours Crystal Palace.

Also Portuguese forward Joao Felix has also left the Blues and joined AC Milan on loan.

Chelsea moved back into the top four of the Premier League after winning against West Ham United on Tuesday (IST) and will be hoping to regain form after having stumbles in the new year.