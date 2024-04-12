Paris Olympics: MC Mary Kom resigns as Chef De Mission of the National Contingent

In a dramatic move, six-time World boxing champion MC Mary Kom on Friday announced her decision to step down as the chef-de-mission of the national contingent for the Paris Olympic Games citing personal reasons.

She informed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) of her sudden decision in a letter written in a very diplomatic way.

Mary Kom wrote that she is stepping down as Chef de mission because she was “left with no chance” but she did not further elaborate.

In her letter to IOA chief PT Usha, the celebrated boxer said that she was grateful to the IOA for placing its faith in her to serve as chef de mission for Paris 2024, but was “left with no choice”.

“I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons.

“It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations,” she added.

Usha said she had a conversation with Mary Kom upon receipt of the letter, and was sad to learn about her decision.

“We are sad that Olympic medal-winning boxer and chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy,” Usha said.

“I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom.

“I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer’s privacy,” the IOA president added.

However, sources in the IOA said the stepping down from the coveted assignment by Mary Kom is not as simple as it is being made out.

The ongoing bickerings and factional fight in the IOA has led to this fall out, claimed the sources who insisted that Mary Kom’s assertion that she was “left with no choice” is clear hint that all is not well in the supreme sports body of the country.