Olympic medalist Sherawat holds roadshow in Delhi

Wrestler Aman Sherawat, who clinched a Bronze medal at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics held a roadshow in the national capital to celebrate his feat on Tuesday.

The roadshow was held near Chhatrasal Stadium, the stadium that gave other medalist wrestlers such as Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya, and various other athletes to the nation.

Speaking to the media during the event, Sherawat said, “I will rectify whatever shortcomings I have in my game and will work hard to bring Gold in the next Olympics.”

He urged other sportsmen to give their best in whichever sports discipline they are playing.

Earlier on Sunday, the wrestler visited his hometown in Jhajjar where he was facilitated at an event organised by the villagers.

The 21-year-old wrestler clinched his first medal in his debut participation in the Olympics and won his first medal for India in a wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He became the seventh Indian wrestler to win a medal in the Olympics.

Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz to clinch bronze in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event. He achieved a 13-5 point victory over Cruz.