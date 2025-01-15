Pant makes himself available for Ranji Trophy

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has confirmed his availability to feature in Delhi’s next Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Rajkot, even as the Delhi and District Cricket Association awaits a word from former India skipper Virat Kohli.

Confirming the development, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma said the explosive wicketkeeper-batter will travel with the Delhi team for the sixth-round Ranji fixture, starting January 23.

“Rishabh Pant is available, and he will be travelling with the team to Rajkot,” confirmed Sharma while also stating that star batter Kohli is yet to “communicate his availability” with the state cricket board.

Pant last featured in the Ranji Trophy during the 2017-18 final against Vidarbha in December 2017.

Delhi are currently placed third in Elite Group D with 14 points.

Pant becomes the second high-profile India player to confirm his availability after Shubman Gill made himself available for Punjab’s next Ranji fixture against Karnataka in Bengaluru. Test skipper Rohit Sharma’s presence during the Mumbai team’s training session at the Wankhede ahead of their clash against Jammu and Kashmir, also led to speculations of his participation in the domestic red-ball fixture.

Both Kohli and Rohit have been battling a prolonged lean patch in red-ball cricket, and their struggles during the Border-Gavaskar series, have been long discussed with several cricket experts suggesting the veteran duo to work on their shortcomings by playing domestic cricket.