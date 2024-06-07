Pakistan paid heavily for ‘relaxed’ approach against US

Babar Azam acknowledged that Pakistan were guilty of being ‘relaxed’ against USA that left them licking their wounds after suffering a shocking defeat to the T20 World Cup co-hosts in the Super Over thriller on Thursday.

Babar felt that the 2022 edition finalists failed to execute their plans, which eventually cost them dear in the crucial contest.

“See, whenever you come to any tournament, you do the best preparation always. You can say it’s a kind of mindset. When you come up against a team like this, you relax a little. If you don’t execute your plan against any team, then whatever team it is, they will make you pay,” he said.

Advertisement

“So I believe that our execution was not up to the mark. We were doing well in the preparation but in the match, we did not execute our plans as a team,” he added.

Babar felt that their total of 159 for 7 in the regular time was a defendable one given the conditions and the quality of their bowling attack. Sent in after losing the toss, Pakistan lost three early wickets and were 30 for 3 at the end of the powerplay. Babar and Shadab Khan helped them recover with a stand of 72 off 48 for the fourth wicket but USA tied the game and went to win in the Super Over.

“Today’s wicket had help for the fast bowlers in the first six overs. But later on, I didn’t feel it was a different wicket. It settled down a bit. Because of the early start – the matches are starting at 10.30am – the fast bowlers will obviously get a little help. There was some juice in the pitch early morning. So they utilised that and executed their plan,” he said.

“Even in the second innings, I think we also got help, but we were not up to the mark in terms of our bowling areas. We lacked that in the first ten overs. We came back after that but they had already taken the momentum. But given the bowlers we have, we should have defended that total. On this pitch, I think it was a defendable total for our bowling.

“We are better than that in bowling. We did not take wickets in the first six overs. In the middle overs, if your spinner is not taking wickets, then the pressure is on you. After 10 overs, we did come back but I think the way they finished the game in the Super Over, the credit goes to the US team,” he added.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir conceded 18 in the Super Over that included three wide deliveries, and seven extras in all as the USA batters, Aaron Jones and Harmeet Singh, kept running for wides too. Pakistan, in response, could manage only 13.

“He (Amir) is an experienced bowler. He knows how to bowl and we were just trying to bowl according to the field. But I think the US batsmen were smart. Even when the ball went to the keeper, they were running. So I think that thing was a plus point for them in the Super Over,” Babar reasoned.