Deepak and Rahul Chahar are two of the finest youngsters in the Indian cricket circuit currently. However, not many know how they have risen through the ranks to become the most sought after young cricketers in the domestic circuit.

The duo shed light upon many such aspects of their journey in Cricbuzz’s new show, Spicy Pitch.

The Chahar brothers hail from a relatively humble background from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. It would not be an understatement to say that their rise in the Indian domestic circuit and then their spectacular show in the Indian Premier League has been scarcely believable.

Notably, Deepak and Rahul’s father’s are brothers who decided to marry two sisters. Interestingly, Deepak’s father- a man with no professional cricketing or coaching experience- not only coached but can even take credit for being the first-ever coach of two players who are being looked upon as the next superstars of Indian cricket.

While Deepak’s father started coaching him when he spotted his son’s talent with the ball, Rahul watched Deepak and wanted to be a fast bowler like him. However, it was their coach (Deepak’s father) who saw that his action as a fast bowler was far from being impressive and suggested that he try his hands at leg-spin.

However, the Chahar family believes that the “climax” is yet to come.

“Our family’s story, especially my father’s, would make for the perfect movie script. So far there’s been drama, there’s been some struggle, and there’s been some measure of success,” Deepak said in this episode of Spicy Pitch.

“However, we feel that the climax is yet to come. When we reach a point of such success where we can confidently say that we are at the finishing line, then the movie will definitely be made,” he added.