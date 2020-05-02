Suresh Raina on Saturday recalled his only T20I century which came on May 2, 2010, and helped him become the first Indian to achieve the feat.

The southpaw had scored a quickfire 101 off just 60 balls with the help of nine fours and five sixes in a T20 World Cup match against South Africa at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. India had won the match by 14 runs.

Following Raina, Rohit Sharma (4 centuries) and KL Rahul (2) have also gone on to score hundreds for India in the shortest format.

“One of the most memorable moments for me. Scoring a first ever T20i century for my country undoubtedly filled me with a lot of confidence, energy & a never ending zest of giving my 100% to my game every time I’m on the field,” tweeted Raina.

Had the situation been normal, Raina would have been playing for IPL outfit Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But the coronavirus outbreak has seen the suspension of all sporting activities and that has also put the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the balance.

To help India fight the pandemic, Raina has already pledged Rs 52 lakh. While he gave Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he handed Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.