Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Golden Spike meet

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will not be competing at the Ostrava Golden Spike athletics meet in Czechia on May 28,

The organisers of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold label event confirmed the withdtawl

Chopra, felt something in his adductor muscle during training a couple of weeks back, prompting his withdrawal as a precaution.

Advertisement

“I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury. Just to clarify, I am not injured but I don’t want to take any risk during the Olympic year so had to take this decision. Once I feel it’s fully recovered, I will get back to competitions,” Chopra said.

The 26-year-old, however, will be present as a guest for the 63rd edition of the annual athletics competition.

The organisers have replaced Neeraj Chopra with Germany’s Julian Weber. The Javelin throw field in Ostrava will also feature home favourite Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and reigning Diamond League and Golden Spike champion.

Former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada is also in the mix.

This marks the second successive year that Neeraj had to pull out of the Ostrava Golden Spike. He was also listed to compete last year but failed to make it due to a muscle injury.

On the road to defend his Olympic crown at Paris 2024 later this year, Neeraj started his season at the Doha Diamond League on May 11 and finished second with a throw of 88.36m – just 2cm behind eventual winner Vadlejch.

Chopra also competed at the Federation Cup athletics meet in Bhubaneswar earlier this month and won the gold medal in what was his first competitive outing in India since 2021

. The Indian javelin ace logged a modest throw of 82.27m to beat Manu DP to the top podium at the Kalinga Stadium.

Chopra is listed to compete in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland next on June 18