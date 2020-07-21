Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea who is facing a lot of criticism from all quarters because of his blunders that cost Red Devils a crucial FA encounter game.

“David is mentally strong enough to know his job is to perform in training the next day and be ready for the games,” Solskjaer told reporters as per Daily Mail.

“That’s your job to talk about and write about, and my job is to prepare a team for West Ham.

“We’re not going to talk about individuals because no one here will feel we put more pressure on them.

“This is not going to become a David de Gea press conference, we’re just going to stick together and stay strong,” the Norwegian added.

United can still end the season on a winning note with a couple of crucial encounters ahead. Winning performances in the remaining Premier League games can hand them the final spot in the UEFA Champions League.