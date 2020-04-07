Spin legend Shane Warne feels one-day internationals (ODIs) are losing relevance far too often and there should be something done on the lines of ICC Test Championship to revive the 50-over format.

In February, after India were blanked by hosts New Zealand 0-3 in the ODIs, India skipper Virat Kohli had said this format is not much relevant this year, referring to the T20 World Cup and the engrossing fight for World Test Championship.

“I like the concept (Test Championship) and I wish there was something like this in ODIs too,” Warne said during an Instagram live.

“Then ODIs have context leading up to the World Cup. Maybe points or something I don’t know. But there are too many meaningless ODIs,” said the legendary Australian leg-spinner, regarded as the best the game has ever seen

Warne also put his weight behind three-match ODI series and not five. “I think three matches are just fine in 50-over contests. Five is too much.”

Warne also picked Mark Waugh ahead of Jonty Rhodes as the best all-round fielder in the game.

“Mark Waugh was the greatest all-round fielder closely followed by Ricky Ponting. In ground fielding, I would say it’s between Punter (Ponting) and Jonty (Rhodes). They all were marvellous.”

Warne also said he is spending time with family and playing online games during the lockdown period to fight the coronavirus pandemic