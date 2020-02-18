It seems that the word war between Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not going to cease soon.

Earlier, Raiola, who was responsible for Pogba’s transfer from Juventus to Old Trafford in 2016, said that he would no longer send “his players” to United. To which, Solkjaer replied: “Paul is our player and agents are hired by players – not the opposite way around. It is not agents’ players, it is our players (source: Reuters).”

Post the manager’s reply, Raiola lashed out at him by tweeting: “Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property. Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner.

“But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the context of what has been said. I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul,” he added.

It is worth noting that Pogba, who last made an appearance for United as a substitute in the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle, has not played after suffering ankle and foot problems.

On Monday’s Premier League tie, Manchester United outplayed Chelsea 2-0 in their own backyard. The win took the Red Devils to the seventh spot in top-flight English league with 38 points and now they are just three points behind fourth-place Chelsea.