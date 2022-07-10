Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios in thrilling Wimbledon final to register 21st Grand Slam win

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to win his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday.

The third set was going with serve till 4-4, but Djokovic came back from 0-40 to break the Australian and take a 5-4 lead and then held serve to take the set.

Djokovic had broken Kyrgios early in the second set to take a 3-1 lead and eventually went on to win the set 6-3 after his Australian opponent had taken the first set. After Djokovic broke Kyrgios, for the first time in his career, both players held on to their serve.

Djokovic had to stave off Kyrgios off a few break points in a couple of nervy games, but the Serb held his nerve to take the second set. Nick Kyrgios took the early advantage in the Wimbledon final as he won the first set 6-4 against Novak Djokovic.

After the first four games went with the serve, Kyrgios managed to break the Serb and take a 3-2 lead. Both players continued to hold serve for the rest of the set.

World number three Djokovic eyes his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, while Kyrgios will be aiming to bag his first singles Grand Slam title. Djokovic had defeated Cameron Norrie to advance to the final of Wimbledon this season, while Kyrgios got a walkover after Rafael Nadal retired from the tournament before their semi-final match.

Novak Djokovic now has 21 Grand Slam titles to his name and has again closed the gap on his Spanish counterpart Rafael Nadal who has 22 to his name.