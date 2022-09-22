No Shakib in Bangladesh team sheet for UAE tour

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s captain, won’t be available for the UAE tour as they step up their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Since Shakib is still playing in the Caribbean Premier League, he is not included in the 17-member team. Nurul Hasan, who is recovering from a finger injury, will captain the team in Shakib’s absence.

The majority of the team’s members were selected for the T20 World Cup in October. However, Bangladesh has selected three of the four backup players who have been designated for Australia in Shakib’s place.

Rishad Hossain, a leg-spinner, receives his first senior call-up. Soumya Sarkar, a batsman, is also called back after not playing a T20I since November 2021. The 17-person group also includes left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam.

On September 22, Bangladesh will fly to the UAE to take part in a two-match T20I series against the host nation. On September 25 and 27, the two games are expected to take place.

The team will leave for New Zealand on September 28 to play the Blackcaps and Pakistan in a T20I tri-series before returning to Bangladesh on October 1 to continue their preparations for the major event in Australia.

Bangladesh squad: Nurul Hasan (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain