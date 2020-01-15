In a recent development, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday backed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to start living an independent life. Pietersen stated that the British Royal couple should have the agency to take their own independent calls.

“Dear Harry and Meghan. Go and be happy and go and do what you want to do. It’s your life and no one who criticises you understands what you guys want/need to be happy. Be free, be you,” Pietersen tweeted.

Dear Harry & Meghan, Go and be happy & go and do what you want to do. It’s YOUR life & no one who criticises you understands what you guys want/need to be happy. Be free, be YOU! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 15, 2020

Notably, on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II had announced herself that the Royal Family was in support of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to have a new life of their own and try and be financially independent.

In a statement released by the British Royalty, the Queen had stated that although she would have preferred the couple to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, she understands their wish to “live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family” and respects that.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the Queen went on record saying.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” she added.

For the unversed, the Royal Couple- Harry and Meghan- had announced that they would step down from their royal duties a few days ago as they want to start an independent life.