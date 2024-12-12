Niki Prasad to lead India in inaugural women’s U-19 Asia Cup

All-rounder Niki Prasad has been named captain of the India U-19 squad for the inaugural edition of the junior women’s Asia Cup set to take place in Kuala Lumpur from December 15 to 22.

Sanika Chalke will serve as the vice-captain of the side, which has three previous U19 Women’s T20 World Cup winners in batter G Trisha, pacer Shabnam Shakil, and left-arm spinner Sonam Yadav. All matches will be held at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval.

India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia. India will

play their opening match of the group stage against Pakistan on December 15 and then face Nepal on December 17.

The top two teams from both groups will enter the Super Four stage, with matches to take place on December 19 and 20. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will enter the final on December 22 to determine the first-ever champion of the Women’s U19 Asia Cup.

The tournament serves as vital preparation for India ahead of the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted by Malaysia.

India are the reigning champions of the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, after winning the inaugural edition in 2023 in South Africa under Shafali Verma’s captaincy.

Squad: Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S