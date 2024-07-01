Nidar Dar to lead 15-memeber Pakistan sqaud for Women’s Asia Cup

Nida Dar has been named the captain of Pakistan’s women’s cricket team for the women’s Asia Cup 2024 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad on Sunday. The announcement comes after a challenging tour of England, where Pakistan went winless in both T20I and ODI series, prompting significant changes to the squad.

Batters Ayesha Zafar and Sadaf Shamas are among the notable absentees, reflecting a shift in strategy as the team seeks to regain its competitive edge. The 15-member squad, set to compete in the tournament in Dambulla, Sri Lanka from July 19 to July 28, has seen several players left out, including Natalia Pervaiz, Rameen Shamim, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar. In their place, four new players have been called up.

Batting allrounder Iram Javed returns after her last T20I appearance on Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh last year. Omaima Sohail and Syeda Aroob Shah make their comebacks, having been absent since tours against New Zealand and South Africa respectively. Tasmia Rubab, a 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler heralded as a rising star, makes her international debut.

These changes represent a potential overhaul of the team’s core, signaling a new direction for Pakistan’s women’s cricket. The squad was finalized following a four-day camp in Karachi, concluding on June 29, with another camp scheduled from July 5 to July 16.

Pakistan’s recent form has been concerning, with only sporadic successes, such as T20I series wins against South Africa at home and New Zealand away. The team struggled significantly in a recent home series against the West Indies and in their May tour of England. The current revamp underlines the need for fresh talent and strategic adjustments to reverse this trend.

Adding to the shift in team dynamics, Pakistan has appointed a new coaching staff for the Asia Cup. Mohammad Wasim will lead as head coach, supported by Junaid Khan as assistant coach and Abdur Rehman as spin-bowling coach. However, these appointments are currently limited to the duration of the tournament.

The squad announcement also highlights ongoing administrative challenges within Pakistan cricket. A promised women’s T20 league, initially slated for 2022, has seen little progress due to frequent leadership changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Although three exhibition matches were held alongside the PSL in 2023, the absence of further developments has left the future of a women’s T20 league uncertain, despite calls from players for its establishment.

Pakistan squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2024:

Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan