New Zealand speedster Trent Boult on Monday gave the training session a miss on the second day of the camp at Bay Oval.

Boult was not feeling well and stayed away as a precaution. Senior Kiwi cricketer Ross Taylor stated that he is hopeful that the pacer would be fit to attend the third day of the camp scheduled to end on 24 July.

“I think he’s just tired from his eight overs bowling at us yesterday. Obviously, with what’s going around, you’ve got to be a bit smart around things like that. Hopefully, he’s fine and raring to go tomorrow,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.

Notably, New Zealand Cricket is currently having a camp for cricketer from the national men’s and women’s teams based in North Island.

Earlier, New Zealand was declared coronavirus free and mostly all restrictions imposed to combat the virus were lifted in the country. There were reports that the country has offered to host the blockbuster Indian Premier League but there has not been any confirmation on the same.