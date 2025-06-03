Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 rescheduled to July 5 in Bengaluru

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin throw competition will now be held on July 5, with the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru retained as the hosts, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The NC Classic, set to become the first-ever World Athletics ‘A’ category or Continental Tour Gold-level event to be held in India, was initially to be held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana, on May 24. Later, the venue was shifted to Bengaluru due to issues with floodlights at the original proposed venue. However, cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan led to the postponement of the event.

Two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra, after whom the event is named, will also headline the meet as a competitor. Co-organised by Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics (WA), the NC Classic, is expected to showcase a star-studded entry list, featuring top stars from across the world.

“Bringing the Neeraj Chopra Classic back this quickly has taken an enormous collective effort, and we’re happy to confirm its return on July 5. Our teams have worked tirelessly, and the unwavering support from the Athletics Federation of India, the Karnataka Olympic Association, the Government of Karnataka, and our partners made this possible.

“The energy around this event is bigger than ever, and we’re set to deliver a celebration of javelin that’s bolder, better, and even more unforgettable.” said Karan Yadav, chief commercial officer, JSW Sports.

Among the global stars, who had earlier confirmed to be a part of the competition, are two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, Rio 2016 gold medallist Thomas Rohler of Germany and 2015 world champion Julius Yego of Kenya. The USA’s Curtis Thompson, Japan’s Genki Dean, Luiz Mauricio da Silva of Brazil and Sri Lankan athlete Rumesh Pathirage were also among the other international names in the NC Classic 2025 entry list.

Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal will represent the local challenge alongside Neeraj. Sachin had recently finished second behind Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, Republic of Korea last month.

Chopra, who had skipped the Asian championships, began his 2025 season with a win at the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, back in April before finishing second at the Doha Diamond League and the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in May. At Doha, he registered a new personal best and Indian national record of 90.23m.

The Panipat-born Chopra will next compete at the Golden Spike athletics meet in Czechia scheduled on June 24 before returning home to India for the NC Classic.

Meanwhile, the organisers of NC Classic also announced that the ticket pricing for the event. The prices range from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999, ensuring accessibility for all fans. For a premium experience, five corporate boxes accommodating 15 guests each are available at Rs 44,999. To enhance the spectator experience, a special stand alongside the thrower’s runway is priced at INR 9,999, while another special stand in the North Upper Stand, located just behind the runway, offers tickets for Rs 2,999.