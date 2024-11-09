Neeraj Chopra begins new journey with Coach Jan Železný

Double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra is set to begin training under his new coach, Jan Železný, a three-time Olympic and World Champion and the current world record holder in javelin. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will fund Železný’s salary.

Železný, a legend in javelin with three Olympic gold medals (1992, 1996, 2000) and a record-breaking throw of 98.48m in 1996, holds five of the top ten throws in history. He has previously coached top athletes like Jakub Vadlejch, Vítězslav Veselý, and three-time World Champion Barbora Špotáková.

Calling Železný his idol, Chopra expressed excitement for this new phase: “Growing up, I admired Jan’s technique and precision, watching countless videos of him. His unmatched knowledge and a similar throwing style will be invaluable as I push toward new heights in my career.” The Ministry noted that Chopra’s technical skills and overall performance are expected to reach new levels under Železný’s guidance.

Železný praised Chopra as a “great talent with immense potential.” He added: “If I were to coach someone from outside Czechia, Neeraj would be my first choice. I admire his story and see vast potential in him. Our training will kick off with a winter camp in South Africa, and I believe his technical progress will lead to continued success in major championships.”