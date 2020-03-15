After the reports of Sanjay Manjrekar getting axed from the commentary panel of BCCI surfaced, IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took a cheeky dig at the former India player cricketer.

“Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore,” wrote CSK in a tweet on Saturday.

Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore. 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

Experienced commentator Manjrekar was involved in quite a few controversies last year, including the one where he faced backlash for his remark on India and CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The 54-year-old Mumbaikar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India before retiring in 1996, had courted controversy during last year’s World Cup when he termed Ravindra Jadeja a “bits and pieces cricketer”, something that didn’t go well with the Saurashtra all-rounder, who questioned the Mumbaikar’s cricketing credentials.

Notably, Manjrekar was not present in washed-out India- South Africa ODI clash at Dharamshala despite other commentators from the panel, including Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik, being at the venue.

However, the BCCI has not yet clarified the reason for Manjrekar’s ouster. Separate media reports have quoted an unnamed BCCI source suggesting that the Board was not happy with his work and he may even be left out of the panel for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

This gave CSK the opportunity to take better of Manjrekar, and the former cashed in on the chance.