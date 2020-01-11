After the series conceding defeat to India on Friday, Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga stated that his team needs to learn from situations like the one they were facing against India.

Notably, the Sri Lankan team lost the Pune T20I by 78 runs at the MCA Stadium to concede the series 0-2.

“I think in these kind of situations where the conditions were wet, we need to control the ball better,” Malinga said in the post-match presentation ceremony as quoted by IANS.

Notably, the wrist spinning duo of Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga did a commendable job to induce a middle-order collapse of sorts but healthy contributions from Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey helped India reach 201/6.

In response, Sri Lanka managed to score just 123 runs. 68 of these runs came from a fifth-wicket partnership between Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva

“They got away in the last three overs. But our top-order batsmen got out quickly while Dhananjaya and Mathews showed us how easy it was to bat here. We need to learn how to handle these situations better,” he said.

Malinga admitted that the good show by their spinning duo is a massive positive looking forward to the 2020 World T20.

“This is the talent we have in Sri Lanka and we have to back them and get the maximum out of them in the World Cup. All teams in the world are using wrist spinners, and we have good bowlers in Hasaranga and Sandakan. These are the two bowlers we are looking at going into the World T20,” he said.