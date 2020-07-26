Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has asked for improvement in the team after beating Genoa 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday. A brace from Romelu Lukaku and an Alexis Sanchez goal helped Inter keep a faint hope of winning the Italian league title alive. However, Conte is not ready to look at things in that manner.

“I don’t know because the glass has always been seen as half-empty in the recent period. The figures are clear though and comforting. These guys are doing some very good things. Of course, we can and must improve but I have to congratulate the lads for the good that they’re doing,” the Inter Milan manager boss was quoted as saying on the official website of the club.

“We’ve got serious guys here who work hard and don’t give up. There are regrets about some games but unfortunately, there are years when you get less than what is deserved. I think that happened to us this year,” he added.

The victory at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium on Saturday helped Conte’s side go past Atlanta to the second place, within four points of table-toppers and probable champions Juventus.

Juventus will next play Sampdoria in Turin and a win will guarantee their 36th and ninth straight Italian league title. A draw or a defeat will keep second-placed Inter Milan or third-placed Atlanta in the fight. The Old Lady have 80 points from 35 matches, while Inter and Atlanta have 76 and 75 respectively from 36 matches.

Lukaku scored the opening goal in the 34th minute off a cross from Cristiano Biraghi. The 27-year-old former Manchester United netted the other one with a brilliant individual effort in the fourth minute of the injury time to take his tally to 23 goals this season.

Another former Manchester United player, who is on loan from Old Trafford, Sanchez was on target with a volley before receiving a delivery from Victor Moses in the 83rd minute.

In their last two league matches, Inter will host Napoli and travel to Atlanta. Speaking about the upcoming fixtures, Conte said, “We need to finish this season in the best way. Our fans deserve it and we deserve it.”

“The statistics are important and I want them to reflect the good work done by these guys at the end of the season. Therefore, our ambition is to finish as high as possible. We won’t win the league but we have to be hungry to finish as high as possible,” the former Chelsea manager added.