The National Cricket Academy (NCA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly refused to take the fitness test of Jasprit Bumrah in Bengaluru.

According to a report in the Times of India, Bumrah went to the NCA to appear for the mandatory fitness test required to make himself available for the selection in the Indian team after recovering from an injury.

Reportedly, Bumrah, who was seen bowling at the Team India nets in Visakhapatnam ahead of the second One Day International (ODI) between India and West Indies, was “politely” told by NCA that they would not be conducting his fitness test.

The NCA, led by director Rahul Dravid and physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik was not convinced about how they were eligible to conduct the test since the Indian pacer did not undergo the recovery program there and was instead under the supervision of his own set of specialists.

The reason given by David as reported, “If NCA hasn’t treated Bumrah, how can it give him a certificate that he’s fit to play? What if tomorrow something happens? How can the NCA agree to certify something about which it doesn’t have a clue?”

Earlier it was decided that that Team India trainer Nick Webb would be called at the NCA to conduct the test. However, after NCA’s refusal, David is also believed to have conveyed the same to Team India’s assistant trainer.

Reportedly Bumrah was also told that it would be better for the bowler to ask the specialists to certify his fitness as they would know his fitness status the best.

After being diagnosed with mild stress in September this year, the 26-year-old had refused to go to the NCA for his rehabilitation.

In recent times NCA has faced a lot of criticism for their recovery program. The academy has come under scrutiny after it took almost 2 years to declare Wriddhiman Saha fit and also the way it dealt with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s case. The pacer after making a comeback has again been injured and will remain out till the IPL.

In recent times most of the senior players have refused to go to the NCA for their recovery and some have even termed the condition there as “scary”. Hardik Pandya, like Bumrah, is undergoing recovery with his own set of specialists.