National Tennis; Siddharth in Semis, aims to repeat 2018 heroics

Former champion Siddharth Vishwakarma drubbed Ranjeet VM 6-4,6-1 to storm into the semi-finals of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

Siddharth, who won the tournament back in 2018, and wants to repeat the feat, outplayed in straight sets with some ferocious shots to stamp his authority in the tournament.

Apart from Siddharth, defending champion Manish Sureshkumar, Karan Singh and Ishaque Eqbal won their respective matches in contrasting styles to complete the semi-final line

“Yes, I was confident that I will be able to reach this stage “said Siddharth, “During the matches, my strategy has been to focus and put efforts into my service. I am also working hard to improve my returns and the results are in front of us now.”

He is now looking for another title but he almost quit tennis just after his victory in 2018 due to lack of finance as he is the sole earner of his family.

“I stopped playing tennis partially and started giving coaching to young kids to support me and my family financially. Coach Ratan Sharma sir helped me and sponsored me to go ahead with full commitment. Financial issues are still there but I feel good since I am working hard and want to win every match,” he said .

“After this tournament, my next competition will be ITF in Ahmedabad for three weeks back to back and will look to do well in all these platforms.” he added