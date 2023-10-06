National Tennis: Karan Singh shocks defending champion Manish Suresh Kumar

National Tennis; Siddharth in Semis, aims to repeat 2018 heroics
Siddharth, who won the tournament back in 2018, and wants to repeat the feat, outplayed in straight sets with some ferocious shots to stamp his authority in the tournament.
The 2018 champion Siddharth played brilliantly from the get-go and used his ferocious shots and serves to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory in straight sets against Ishque Eqbal of West Bengal in the semi-finals on Friday.
Karan Singh (Haryana) stunned defending champion Manish Sureshkumar (TN) to setup a title clash with Siddharth Vishwakarma
while in women’s section holder Vaidhee Chaudhari of Gujarat will defend her title against Telangana’s Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty in the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.
In another semifinal Karan Singh overpowered Manish Sureshkumar 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in a closely contested match .
In the women’s singles category, Rashmikaa also won the semi-final match in straight sets as she defeated the No. 4 seed Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-0
Earlier Vaidhee won against Sandeepti Rao (Haryana), who had retired due to an injury when the top seed was ahead by 5-2 in the first set.
Meanwhile, Manish and Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (Telangana) won the men’s doubles title after defeating Nitin Kr. Sinha and Ishaque 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. Vaidehee and Rashmikaa clinched the women’s doubles title as they beat Sharmada Balu (Karnataka) and Vaishnavi 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.
Maharashtra’s Asmi Adkar won the girls U-18 doubles title with Riya Sachdeva of Delhi. The duo overcame Maya Rajeshwaran (Tamil Nadu) and Aakruti Sonkusare (Maharashtra) 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a thrilling battle. The boys U-18 doubles title went in the favour of Chair Warik (Maharashtra) and Rushil Khosla (UP), who defeated Satwik Murali Kollepalli (Andhra Pradesh) & Keshav Goel (West Bengal) 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets.
However, Samarth Sahita (Maharashtra) stunned second seed Cahir Warik in the boys singles U-18 category with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
