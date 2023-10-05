National Tennis: Manish and Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi storm into semi-finals

Manish, Manju reach Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial boxing tourney finals
The 2019 World Championship silver medalist, Manju Rani and 2019 World Championship bronze medalist Manish Kaushik stormed into the finals…
Vaishnavi will now go up against Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty as the Telangana player beat Sai Samhitha C 6-0, 6-1 in the quarter-finals.
Defending champion Manish Sureshkumar of Tamil Nadu and fourth seed Vaishnavi Adkar (Maharashtra) stormed into the semi-finals of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in their respective categories at the DLTA Complex here on Thursday.
Manish registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Nitin Kr Sinha to move one step closer to defending his title in the men’s singles category, while Vaishnavi defeated Sejal Bhutada (Maharashtra) 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s singles category. The fourth seed will play Karan Singh of Haryana in the semis, who overcame two-time champion Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.
In the men’s singles category 2018 champion Siddharth Vishwakarma, defeated Ranjeet VM (Tamil Nadu) 6-4, 6-1 to move into the next round. He will now face Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal in semis. Eqbal defeated Abhinav Sanjeev S (Tamil Nadu) 7-6, 7-6 in a thrilling battle.
Defending champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat continued her startling form as she thumped Lakshmi P Arunkumar (Tamil Nadu) 6-2, 6-3 to face Sandeepti Rao of Haryana in the semis. Sandeepti registered a win against Akanksha Nitture 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 in a three-set match.
In the boys U-18 category, second seed Chair Warik (Maharashtra) beat Manish Yadav 6-2, 6-2, while Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka defeated Asmi Adkar (Maharashtra) 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 in girls’ U-18 category to reach the semis.
