National Tennis: Manish and Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi storm into semi-finals

Defending champion Manish Sureshkumar of Tamil Nadu and fourth seed Vaishnavi Adkar (Maharashtra) stormed into the semi-finals of the 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in their respective categories at the DLTA Complex here on Thursday.

Manish registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Nitin Kr Sinha to move one step closer to defending his title in the men’s singles category, while Vaishnavi defeated Sejal Bhutada (Maharashtra) 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s singles category. The fourth seed will play Karan Singh of Haryana in the semis, who overcame two-time champion Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.

Vaishnavi will now go up against Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty as the Telangana player beat Sai Samhitha C 6-0, 6-1 in the quarter-finals.

In the men’s singles category 2018 champion Siddharth Vishwakarma, defeated Ranjeet VM (Tamil Nadu) 6-4, 6-1 to move into the next round. He will now face Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal in semis. Eqbal defeated Abhinav Sanjeev S (Tamil Nadu) 7-6, 7-6 in a thrilling battle.

Defending champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat continued her startling form as she thumped Lakshmi P Arunkumar (Tamil Nadu) 6-2, 6-3 to face Sandeepti Rao of Haryana in the semis. Sandeepti registered a win against Akanksha Nitture 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 in a three-set match.

In the boys U-18 category, second seed Chair Warik (Maharashtra) beat Manish Yadav 6-2, 6-2, while Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka defeated Asmi Adkar (Maharashtra) 7-5, 2-6, 7-5 in girls’ U-18 category to reach the semis.