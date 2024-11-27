National Games 2025: Dates likely to be rescheduled, says Uttarakhand Minister

The dates for the National Games 2025, to be hosted in Uttarakhand, are likely to be rescheduled.

The state government announced on Wednesday that several sports federations across the country have requested a change in the schedule. Currently, the games are slated to be held in Dehradun from January 28 to February 15.

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya stated, “The Uttarakhand government is prepared to host the National Games as announced. However, recent developments, including conflicts with global sporting schedules, may necessitate a change in dates.”

During a meeting with officials from the State Olympic Association to discuss alternative dates and ongoing preparations, Arya mentioned that the final decision on the rescheduled dates would be made after consultations with the central government and other stakeholders.

It is noteworthy that the Indian Olympic Association has entrusted Uttarakhand with the responsibility of hosting the National Games in 2025.

Minister Arya added, “Several sports federations have requested a change in the dates. Additionally, the Asian Winter Games in China overlap with the current schedule. Many players with international commitments may be unavailable for the National Games if the current dates remain unchanged.”

She further emphasized that discussions with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami would determine the revised schedule. “A clearer picture regarding the new dates will emerge after these discussions,” she concluded.