17-day sports extravaganza in Uttarakhand boosts CM Dhami’s political standing

Thes successful organisation of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand has resulted in political gains for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. This was evident in the praises showered on him by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the opening and closing ceremonies, respectively.

The 17-day 38th National Games extravaganza organised by Uttarakhand has helped Pushkar Singh Dhami earn political brownie points, as his detractors now find it difficult to point fingers at him. The huge applause from Amit Shah on Friday during the closing ceremony has not only elevated his political stature within the organisation but also added a new feather to Dhami’s leadership cap.

Advertisement

“Uttarakhand has risen from the 25th to the 7th position on the national sports map. The state’s winning athletes have transformed Devbhumi (land of gods) into “Khel Bhumi” (land of sports). Congratulating the state’s athletes for their exemplary performance, Shah also praised the Games Organising Committee and Uttarakhand sports bodies, stating that the state has been widely appreciated across the country for the exceptional manner in which the National Games were organised by the Dhami government.”

Advertisement

Commending Dhami’s leadership, Shah further said, “Despite topographical challenges, Uttarakhand successfully hosted the National Games under the leadership of CM Dhami.”

Earlier, on January 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highly appreciated Dhami for his leadership in the state, the green theme of the National Games introduced by Uttarakhand, and the carving of prize medals from recycled e-waste. PM Modi also praised the Dhami government for its decision to keep the 38th National Games plastic-free and for not using petroleum-fuel-based vehicles to transport players.

High praise for Dhami from BJP’s top leaders, who oversee key organisational affairs, has silenced his detractors in the state. Even his critics now acknowledge his steadily rising political influence over the central leadership, noting that the Chief Minister’s approach to governance has impressed every section of society. “It seems that any task assigned to Pushkar Singh Dhami as CM will be executed with precision and perfection. This is the perception these days. He has silenced all his detractors in the state, at least for now,” said a party legislator in Dehradun, unwilling to be named.

Uttarakhand received PM Modi’s blessings at the inauguration of the National Games and was honored by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the closing ceremony. It’s a matter of pride for Uttarakhand to host the National Games for the first time in its silver jubilee year. This will elevate sports in the state to new heights in the coming years,” Dhami said.

Notably, over 16,000 athletes participated in 35 sporting disciplines, winning a total of 448 gold, 448 silver, and 594 bronze medals. Several national records were broken and many emerging champions showcased their potential for future international performances.