Gujarat: Kosambia shines at 38th national games

Kosambia, an athlete from Gujarat and a Tax Assistant with the Income Tax Department, achieved success at the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand.

Kosambia secured a gold medal in the Aerobic Gymnastics event, a silver in the Group Aerobic Gymnastics category, and a bronze in the Trio Gymnastics event, contributing to Gujarat’s medal tally.

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Gujarat, Satish Sharma, extended congratulations to Kosambia, stating: “Dear Meet, heartiest congratulations to you on winning three medals, including a gold medal. You have made us all proud. The Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes has also congratulated you. Keep it up.”

Kosambia is among the 59 male and female sportspersons recently recruited by the Income Tax Department of Gujarat under the Meritorious Sports Quota recruitment policy.

The 38th National Games, organised by the Indian Olympic Association, are currently underway in Uttarakhand, featuring participation from 28 states, eight union territories, and the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB).

The event showcases competitions across 36 sporting disciplines and is scheduled from January 28 to February 14, 2025. The department’s dedication to sports has yielded results.

Notably, the Income Tax Department's Kabaddi teams achieved commendable success in the All India Civil Services Tournament, with the men's team securing victory.

The event spanned multiple cities, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Shivpuri, New Tehri, Nainital, Haldwani, and Rudrapur, with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun serving as the main venue.

Over 10,000 athletes from 37 teams participated, representing various states and union territories. The Games featured both traditional and modern sports, with 32 competitive events and four demonstration sports: Kalarippayattu, Yogasana, Mallakhamb, and Rafting.

The official mascot, “Mauli,” a Himalayan monal, was unveiled in December 2024, symbolising the rich biodiversity of Uttarakhand.

The games emphasised sustainability, setting a benchmark as “Green Games” with a strong focus on environmental responsibility. In the medal tally, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) led with 97 medals, including 54 golds. Maharashtra followed with 146 medals (41 gold), and Karnataka secured third place with 62 medals (31 gold).

The 38th National Games not only celebrated athletic excellence but also highlighted India’s commitment to environmental sustainability and cultural heritage.