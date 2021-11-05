Namibia win toss, opts to bowl against New Zealand in T20 World Cup

In a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand.

After losing to Pakistan in their previous match, Namibia was forced to make two changes to their lineup, with Karl Birkenstock and Bernard Scholtz replacing Jan Frylinck and Ben Shikongo.

Erasmus said at the toss, “We will bowl first. The pitch looks very good, also we see small dimensions on this field and it is tough to defend. Also not really sure how it is going to play, so put them in first and hopefully we will be able to chase down later. It has been tough but I have got used to playing through it (injury).”

He further said that “We have two more to go and then I will try to fix it (injured finger) later. It has been a good tournament so far, with a lot of good memories and I would want to go one better today. Two forced changes for us.”

On the other hand, Kane Williamson-led side New Zealand, who have won their last two matches, remained unchanged for this clash.

“Looks like a typical Sharjah surface. Important we build some partnerships early on, get that platform and put runs on the board. Have had a few niggles but so far so good. Lockie (Ferguson) is also recovering well but it is all part and parcel of the game. The guys are going alright. We have got the same team,” said Williamson at the toss.

Playing XI:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

