Nadal to face Italy’s Fognini in US Open second round, defeats Hijikita

The four-time US Open champion, Rafael Nadal defeated Australia’s Rinky Hajikita 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 at the Arthur Ash Stadium, setting up a second-round showdown with Italy’s Fabio Fognini. This was Nadal’s first US Open Match since he clinched the Grand Slam title back in 2019.

“It’s been a long wait. For some time I thought I may not be able to be back, so I am super happy. Night sessions are the best, Nadal said. “I just have to be humble and accept the process, day after day in practices and matches and stay positive.”

“It’s always the same story: things are not perfect when you are not competing very often, when you come back from injury. You need to be humble enough to go through this process and accept that you need to fight and you need to accept that you are going to suffer. That’s what I did today,” Nadal said. “I am able to play again in two days, and I hope to play better.”

On Wednesday August 31, Nadal will be facing Fognini, known to have rallied from two sets down in New York against the 22-time Slam champion in 2015. Before this, Fognini battled against Russia’s Aslan Karatsev 1-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

Tuesday’s match saw Hajikita having no stage fright, playing aggressively to prevent Nadal from taking the lead. “I think I didn’t start that bad the first couple of games, but then I had some opportunities that I was not able to make,” Nadal said.

“I think I didn’t play a good game with my serve. Then he had the break. Then I was a little bit nervous. First match here in New York after three years, night session, it’s always exciting. Yeah, I went through this tough moment.”

There are huge chances that Nadal may emerge as the No.1 player in the ATP rankings after the end of US Open 2022. In order to prevent Nadal from claiming the same, US Open defending champion and current number one ranked player Daniil Medvedev, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Norway’s Casper Ruud must all try and make space for themselves in at least the finals.

