Out-of-favour India all-rounder Suresh Raina feels that country’s wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni still has cricket left in him.

It is worth noting that 38-year-old Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Raina, who plays under the leadership of Dhoni for IPL team CSK, practised with the Ranchi-lad prior to the commencement of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league which is yet to kick off.

“He was batting really well. Cricket is still left in him. He has looked innovative. We played practice games and those sixes are as big as they were. Three hours of batting in the evening, that too, in Chennai heat is not easy and we did that (during the camp). If you ask me, Mahi bhai is batting brilliantly,” Raina said in an Instagram Live session.

There has been a lot of speculations revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement since July 2019. He was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020.

“His body is not showing signs of ageing. He was looking different and was trying to do something else, something different, new. So people will get to know when they see him,” said Raina.

Recently, former India cricketer VVS Laxman had also said that for the Dhoni age is just a number and that he is supremely fit to play at least next couple of IPLs.