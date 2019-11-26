Amid all sorts of speculations and rumours around MS Dhoni’s future in international cricket, Dhoni could well make a return to International Cricket in March 2020, ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is worth highlighting that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has asked permission from India’s cricket governing body- the Board of Control for Cricket in India to allow seven Indian players to be part of the Asia XI team, which is scheduled to play a couple of T20 International matches against a World XI side.

Notably, these two matches which are as per the current schedule, set to be played on the 18th and the 21st of March, have already been granted the international Status by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The other Indian stars that BCB wants in these matches are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja.

If Dhoni makes himself available for these two matches, this could very well be his first International outing after India’s semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, bringing an end to all sorts of speculations concerning his future.

Irrespective of Dhoni’s availability in these matches, he is expected to be the captain of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League next season.