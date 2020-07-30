Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has rated Mahendra Singh Dhoni better than Australia’s Ricky Ponting in terms of captaincy skills during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

One of the fans asked: “Better captain Dhoni or Ponting? Lala choice?”. Afridi replied by saying: “I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters.”

The former Indian captain, Dhoni, is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in the history of cricket. At the same time, erstwhile Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is also placed in one of the highest categories in the list.

Till date, Dhoni remains the only captain who has won all the ICC accolades that an international skipper can desire. He started his journey with the ICC World T20 in 2007, and followed it up with the ICC Test Mace in 2009 and the ICC World Cup in 2011 before winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

As for Ponting, he led Australia to two back-to-back World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007 and helped them become a force in the longest format as well.

Ponting also holds the record for most wins as captain in ODIs. In 230 matches, he led Australia to 165 victories, with a win percentage of 76.14. As for Dhoni, he takes the third spot in the list as in 200 ODIs, he led India to 110 wins with a win percentage of 59.52.

As for Test cricket, Ponting led Australia in 77 matches and helped them to victory in 48 with a win percentage of 62.33. Dhoni led India in 60 Tests (wins 27) and recorded a win percentage of 45.

With IANS inputs