Mountaineering institute creates record by scaling high peaks in Ladakh in 14 years

Two mountain peaks above 6,600 meters have been scaled in Ladakh and a record created after 14 years by a team of the Jammu and Kashmir-based Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS).

These successfully summited expeditions were undertaken under the leadership of Colonel Hem Chandra Singh, Principal, JIM & WSWS, said a defence spokesman on Monday.

Mount Chamsar 6630 meters on 25 July and Mount Lunser 6666 M on 27 July in the Tso Morari Region of Ladakh.

The spokesman said the team created the records of successful summit of Mt Chamser 6630 M and Mt Lunser 6666 M after a gap of 14 years and successful snowboarding for the first time in history from Mount Chamser 6630 m.

Both the peaks were successfully summited in a record time of three days, he added.