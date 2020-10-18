Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Mohun Bagan on lifting the I-League trophy.

“Congratulations to the players, staff and fans of the illustrious Mohun Bagan for emerging as I-League Champions! Indeed, a joyful occasion,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier, the I-League 2019-20 trophy was handed over to the club at a city hotel in Kolkata on Sunday where Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and I-League CEO Sunando Dhar were also present.

Bagan won it when they clinched a 1-0 win over Aizawl on March 10 this year.