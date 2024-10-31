Mohun Bagan coach Molina lauds defenders following win over Hyderabad FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina expressed delight after securing a 2-0 victory against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, saying that though the opposition wingers put them under pressure, they were able to overcome it and defend really well to score their third successive clean sheet.

Manvir Singh and Subhasish Bose scored for the Mariners, stretching their winning run to three consecutive matches. Moreover, the Mariners have now kept cleansheets in the last three back-to-back outings.

Despite absorbing the initial pressures posed by the hosts, Mohun Bagan SG found themselves back on track with Singh opening the scoring with his precise footwork inside the opponent’s box in the 37th minute. The Mariners scored another in the second half thanks to captain Bose, who perfectly headed Greg Stewart’s floating cross to register his third goal of the season.

Advertisement

With 13 points, four wins, a loss and a draw each, Mohun Bagan is at the second spot. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC is at 11th spot with a win, a draw and four losses, giving them four points.

“Well, first of all, I am happy with the result, sure. Third victory in a row and the third consecutive clean sheet, it is really good. We are happy,” Mohun Bagan SG head coach said in the post-match press conference as quoted by an ISL press release.

Thangboi Singto’s men generated a couple of offensive moves in the opening half with their speedy wingers Abdul Rabeeh and Ramhlunchhunga.

While quizzed about the difficulties posed by Hyderabad FC players, Molina answered, “It was a tough match because Hyderabad FC started with a lot of pressure, a really intense team. Their wingers put us in some trouble. But finally, we could have a good defense, good organization, and did not concede goals.”

“We took advantage of a good situation for Manvir (Singh) to put the first goal on the scoresheet. And, from there, I think, we were calm. We kept possession more than in the beginning, moving the ball, and having some opportunities. I think we could have scored some more goals during the second half,” the head coach continued sharing how Singh’s goal changed the dimension of the game and resulted in a third consecutive win for the Mariners.

Molina was pleased with how his players absorbed Hyderabad FC’s pressure until the final minute to keep the scoreline unchanged and bag all three points from the away fixture.

“It is true that Hyderabad FC fought until the last moment and could have scored any goal too. But I am happy,” he said.

“I am happy with the match, with my team’s performance and the result,” Molina signed off.